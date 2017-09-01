Greenpoint stabbing: Suspect arrested in death of man walking home with wife, NYPD says

The 20-year-old suspect stabbed a man as he was walking with his wife, cops said.

A 20-year-old was arrested Thursday in the fatal stabbing of a man who was walking home with his wife in Greenpoint two weeks ago, police said.

Gary Correa stabbed 42-year-old George Carroll after the two apparently got into an argument at about 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 18, 2017, on Monitor Street, between Driggs and Nassau avenues, police said.

“Mr. Carroll was walking down the street and just some eyes back and forth led to a dispute,” Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said at a news conference in August.

Correa, who has 13 prior arrests and lives in the Bushwick Houses, ran after Carroll and stabbed him once in the chest, Boyce said.

Carroll was taken to Woodhull Hospital where he was pronounced dead, cops said.

Carroll was a playwright and actor, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his wife.