Greg Boyden arrested in Seton Falls Park groping incidents in the Bronx, NYPD says

Police say they’ve arrested a man in connection with a string of groping incidents.

Police say they arrested a man on Thursday in connection with a string of groping incidents in the Bronx.

The NYPD says that 37-year-old Greg Boyden is charged with sex abuse and forcible touching after several encounters with 12- to 15-year-old boys.

Authorities say Boyden offered a 13-year-old boy money to help carry his bags, then grabbed the boy’s buttocks in the walkway of Seton Falls Park on Aug. 8. A week earlier, cops say Boyden texted a photo of his genitals to the teen and then called him, offering to pay the victim for sex.

Police say Boyden approached a 15-year-old boy on Sept. 17 and again offered money if the teen would carry his bags. The NYPD says Boyden then led the victim to an isolated area of Seton Falls Park, where Boyden masturbated, asked the victim to have sex with him, and then touched the victim’s groin area over his clothes.

Boyden is most recently accused of grabbing a 12-year-old boy by the arm and pulling him to a wooded area in the same park on Oct. 3. Cops say the child reported that Boyden grabbed his waistband.

The victims were not injured.

Boyden now faces a slew of charges, including three counts of sexual abuse, two counts of forcible touching and aggravated harassment.