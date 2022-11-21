Group wanted for shooting into Brooklyn playground: cops

Police are searching for three people after they opened fire in front of a Brooklyn playground.

According to NYPD sources, the shocking incident took place at around 5 p.m. on Nov. 7 within the confines of the 67 Precinct. The trigger-happy individuals banished several firearms in front of Kennedy King playground on East 93rd Street and Clarkson Ave. They fired multiple times into the public children’s recreation area at another group of individuals who were inside the playground.

A police spokesperson said the shooting was a danger of “causing a grave risk of serious injury or death to numerous people within the playground.” Fortunately, however, nobody was hit by the bullet storm and the suspects made their getaway.

The NYPD released surveillance video of three people wanted for questioning in relation to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.