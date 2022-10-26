Cops seek gunmen who shot 14-year-old outside of Staten Island high school

Police continue to seek five masked men who shot and wounded a teen outside of a Staten Island high school Tuesday afternoon, sending it into lockdown.

Cops are asking for help identifying five individuals in ski masks who left a 14-year-old boy hospitalized. According to police sources, five individuals were walking along Luten Avenue and Deisius Street at approximately 1:50 p.m. on Oct. 25, across the street from Tottenville High School, when one of the men brandished a gun and fired seven to nine times.

Law enforcement sources say they currently believe the teen was not the intended target. However, he was struck in the right ankle.

Authorities said a nearby MTA bus — which had stopped in front of the school — was also belted by a bullet, though nobody on board was harmed.

Sources familiar with the case said an NYPD School Safety Agent treated the 14-year-old was treated by wrapping a tourniquet around the boy’s ankle to stop the bleeding. EMS rushed the victim to Staten Island University Hospital North where he remains in stable condition.

According to police, the high school was placed on lockdown and underwent a controlled dismissal as a result of the gunfire.

Police said three men had fled after the shooting along Deisius Street onto Androvette Avenue, while the other two individuals fled the location on Deisius Street onto Huguenot Avenue.

Authorities are currently unaware of which individual fired the weapon.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.