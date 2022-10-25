Teen shot outside of high school in Staten Island: cops

A teen was shot and injured near a high school in Staten Island on Tuesday afternoon, police confirmed.

Mass panic took over Tottenville High School on Oct. 25 after a 14-year-old boy was struck by a bullet in the right anckle at approximately 1:57 p.m., police sources said.

Initially, cops feared there was an active shooter at 100 Luten Ave. in the borough after several shots were reportedly fired but quickly confirmed that it was an incident that occurred several blocks away from the school.

Police report that five men described as wearing ski masks and grey sweatpants shot at the teen seven to nine times before being spotted fleeing the scene.

Sources state the teen was a student of the school. EMS rushed him to Staten Island University Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Currently, police are unaware if the boy was the intended target or was simply caught in the crossfire, authorities said.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.