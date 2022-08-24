Man cuffed for gunning down woman in Brooklyn apartment building lobby

A man was arrested for gunning down a woman in an apparent domestic incident in a Brooklyn apartment building.

According to police, officers from the 67th Precinct responded to a 911 call of shots fired at 165 Rockaway Parkway at 1:17 a.m. on Aug. 22. Upon their arrival, officers found 42-year-old Hope Pearson in the lobby of the building unconscious and unresponsive, with multiple gunshot wounds to her body.

Pearson was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

On Aug. 23, police arrested 56-year-old Israel Elves in connection to the shooting. Though the relationship between Elves and Pearson is not clear at this time, police believe the shooting may have been a domestic incident.

Elves was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.