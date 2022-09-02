Early morning drive-by shooting in Queens leaves one woman injured: NYPD

Cops are looking for suspects who were involved in a drive-by shooting that left one person injured in Queens.

According to police, at 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 29 four people were inside a gray 2004 Acura TL sedan heading northbound on the Whitestone Expressway near 20th Avenue followed by a 2021 Nissan Sentra, which just had a driver inside. As they were driving, two additional cars — a black sedan and a Mustang with rally stripes — heading the same direction fired multiple times before fleeing to parts unknown.

A 21-year-old woman in the Acura suffered gunshot wounds in the face and left hand as a result and was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens via private means, where she was treated and released. There were no other injuries reported, and the Sentra was hit five times with bullets.

Police released photos of the cars taken from nearby surveillance footage.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.