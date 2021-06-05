Drivers strike and critically injure Queens boys, Manhattan tourist in separate collisions: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Two children in Queens and a tourist in Manhattan were critically injured on Friday night in three separate street collisions in as many hours, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the drivers responsible for two of the incidents fled the scene afterward, and remain at large at this time.

Cops said the first collision happened on the Upper West Side at about 7 p.m. on June 4, when a scooter operator struck a 65-year-old woman at the corner of Amsterdam Avenue and West 64th Street.

According to police, the victim, who is visiting the city from out of town, had attempted to cross Amsterdam Avenue from west to east when the unidentified scooter operator struck her while moving the vehicle northbound on the roadway.

Police sources said the victim had the pedestrian signal in her favor, meaning that the scooter operator ignored the red light. Even after striking the victim, cops said, the operator did not stop and fled the scene northbound along Amsterdam Avenue.

Officers from the 20th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the collision, found the victim on the roadway with severe head trauma. EMS units rushed her to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she’s listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Later, in Queens, a 10-year-old boy remains in critical condition after being struck by an SUV driver at the corner of Jewel Avenue and 110th Street in Forest Hills on Friday night.

At about 9 p.m. on June 4, police said, the youngster attempted to cross Jewel Avenue against the light when he was struck by a 21-year-old man operating a Honda CRV.

Law enforcement sources said the driver had the green light in his favor when he struck the child; it’s believed that he may not have seen the victim. Nonetheless, the driver stopped his vehicle and remained at the scene following the collision.

Officers from the 112th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS brought the victim, who suffered severe head trauma, to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he’s listed in critical condition.

No charges have been filed against the driver at this time, police said.

Finally, a half-hour later, a 16-year-old boy was run down while riding his bicycle near the corner of College Point Boulevard and 15th Avenue in College Point.

Law enforcement sources said the young bicyclist was struck about 9:30 p.m. on June 4 by an unidentified driver behind the wheel of a 2019 Toyota Camry. Cops said the driver was moving the Camry northbound along College Point Boulevard when they suddenly veered to the left, into the southbound lane, and struck the bicyclist.

Despite hitting the youngster, the driver did not stop and instead continued heading northbound on College Point Boulevard. Police later found the Toyota Camry abandoned two blocks away, at the corner of 15th Avenue and 120th Street.

Officers from the 109th Precinct and EMS units responded to a 911 call about the incident. EMS rushed the teenager, who suffered head trauma, to Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx, where he’s listed in critical condition.

The driver of the Toyota Camry remains at large at this time, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run incidents in College Point and the Upper West Side can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.