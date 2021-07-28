Man dies of injuries after crashing into tree on Long Island Expressway in Queens

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A man died of his injuries after crashing his car into a tree on the Long Island Expressway in Queens early Wednesday morning.

Authorities say that at 4:06 a.m. on July 28, police responded to a 911 call regarding a single motor vehicle collision on the westbound Long Island Expressway near the Kissena Boulevard exit (Exit 24). Upon their arrival, officers found a man, who has yet to be identified, with severe trauma to his body.

An investigation found that the victim, who was driving a 2008 Subaru Legacy, was headed westbound on the LIE when he failed to properly navigate the roadway and lost control of the car. He veered off of the right shoulder and struck a tree before coming to a rest.

The victim was declared dead at the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.