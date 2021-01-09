Haitian-American comedian Se Joe drops special on Amazon Prime Video | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Nelson A. King, Reuters

With over 36.5 million views on his YouTube Channel, Haitian American comedian, content king, influencer and pioneer, Joseph “Se Joe” Ducasse, dubbed the “Eddie Murphy” of Haitian-American comedy, has now taken his world renowned, critically-acclaimed talents to Amazon Prime Video.

Se Joe’s #1 comedy special – “Nou Chaje ak Pwoblèm” (Haitian creole), meaning “We Got a Lot of Problems” – is now available on the Amazon platform.

“Nou Chaje ak Pwoblèm” is a one-hour stand-up comedy performance, written and produced by Se Joe, according to Yanatha Desouvre, a Miami-based, Haitian-born publicist and film director.

“It is rooted in Haitian folklore traditions that emphasize the politics of both Haiti and America, the importance of language and the contradictions of religion,” he said.

Born in Brooklyn but raised in Haiti, Desouvre said Se Joe experienced a presidential coup d’état, embargo and American military invasion and occupation.

“Because of this, he learned to hunt and garden, sometimes spending weeks without electricity, water or food,” he said.

Desouvre said Se Joe attended an all-boys Catholic School and played soccer throughout the Caribbean.

During one of his first trips back to New York, Desouvre said Se Joe asked his mother, “why there was so much food walking around?”

She responded: “Baby, Americans don’t eat pigeons,” according to Desouvre said.

Off the heels of his own “Coming to America” journey, SeJoe ventured to South Florida, where he eventually studied biology, chemistry and French at Florida State University, Desouvre said.

He said SeJoe began posting videos online in 2009 “in an effort to cope with his decision to reject medical school.

“Today, that channel has over 36.5 million views on YouTube, and Sejoe has generated over 250K (thousand) followers across social media,” Desouvre said. “He has been allowed the opportunity to travel around the world performing stand-up comedy.”

Desouvre said SeJoe is trilingual: fluent in English, Haitian Creole and French.

“His relatable comedy will make you laugh, no matter what language you speak or what part of the world you call home,” he said.

To experience more of Se Joe’s “laugh out loud” and unforgettable comedy, visit and subscribe to his YouTube Channel.

This story first appeared in our sister publication caribbeanlifenews.com.