A massive fire was raging at an apartment building in Hamilton Heights Friday afternoon, the FDNY said.

The four-alarm fire broke out at 565 W. 144th St. just before 3:15 p.m., according to fire officials, throwing billows of thick, black smoke into the air.

So far, no injuries have been reported, an FDNY spokesman said.

Syndee Winters, who has appeared in "Hamilton: The Musical," posted videos from the scene of the fire showing the entire roof engulfed in flames as firefighters continued to battle the blaze.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire.

