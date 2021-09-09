Harlem Dance Club to host third annual MOTHERSHIP festival next weekend

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

An annual Harlem dance festival is returning with a bang later this month.

MOTHERSHIP THREE takes participants on an interactive voyage through music and dance, combining afro-dance, hip-hop, vogue, house, praise and so much more in an open-air celebration of sound and community. Hosted by Harlem Dance Club, the event will take place on Sept. 18.

“Harlem Dance Club’s annual MOTHERSHIP festival is a celebration of the healing that occurs when we come together as a community to honor art, music and dance. We hope the joy it brings is a welcome respite for the realities of a very challenging year,” said John Doyle, Artistic Director and co-founder of Harlem Dance Club.

Doors will open at 3 p.m. with a set from DJ Steph Stylez, followed by guest performances at 4 p.m. At 4:30, guests can enjoy the premiere of the Harlem Dance Club’s “Believe,” followed by the MOTHERSHIP THREE Mini Ball at 5 p.m. DJ KS 360 and DJ Johnny D will take the stage at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively.

MOTHERSHIP THREE will also feature performances from Neko Milan, Area Collective, Bad, Sanskriti Dance, Batala New York, Fanny System, and Cesar Valentino. The event is made possible with support from the NYC Department of Parks and Recreation, Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone Development Corporation, Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, New York State Council on the Arts, and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

MOTHERSHIP THREE is free to the public but you should register online ahead of time. For more information, visit harlemdanceclub.org.