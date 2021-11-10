Harlem Restaurant Week kicks off with deals and contests for city diners

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

New Yorkers are getting a taste of what Harlem has to offer during the annual Harlem Restaurant Week.

Presented by Harlem Park to Park in conjunction with Empire State Development, Harlem Community Development Corporation, New York Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Uptown Grand Central, Harlem Restaurant Week kicked off its 12th season on Nov. 7 with 60 restaurants and bars offering specials for this annual event.

“Harlem Park to Park and Harlem’s hospitality community continue to exhibit the leadership it has shown from the onset of the pandemic, as one of the only NYC neighborhoods activating marketing programs including Harlem Restaurant Week within weeks of the citywide shutdown last year; and spearheading community outreach efforts to feed frontline workers to families in need. As our restaurants continue to provide safe spaces for local residents and visitors to gather with family and friends, this season will focus on showcasing the unique curated experiences available within each neighborhood in addition to the array of menus offered. We are also excited to expand the impact and reach of Harlem Restaurant Week as a community outreach platform through our new partnership with The Angel Project to feed food insecure families during the pre-Thanksgiving season,” says Nikoa Evans-Hendricks, Executive Director.

During Harlem Restaurant Week, New Yorkers can enjoy dine-in, take-out and delivery options featuring restaurants and bars in Central, East and West Harlem, with Best Bites for $10, Lunch for $25 and Dinner for $35. Customers can also have a chance at winning the first-ever Harlem Restaurant Week Social Media Sweepstakes promotion with over 50 gift card prizes contributed by participating restaurants. Families in need will receive complimentary meals donated by participating restaurants through Harlem Park to Park’s partnership with The Angel Food Project and The Ladies of Hope Ministries.

“The Ladies Of Hope Ministries (LOHM; the parent organization of The Angel Food Project) is proud to partner with Harlem Park to Park and neighborhood restaurants to advance the economic development of local businesses and support food-insecure community members who are impacted by incarceration by delivering gourmet dinners right to their doorstep,” said Topeka K. Sam, Founder and Executive Director of The LOHM.

Harlem Restaurant Week will continue through Nov. 21. For more information and a list of participating restaurants, visit harlemrestaurantweek.com.