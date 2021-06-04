Harlem shooting leaves Bronx teen dead, another injured on Memorial Day

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Cops are looking for a suspect that left a Bronx teenager dead and another injured by shooting them in Harlem on Monday night.

At 10:30 p.m. on May 31, the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding people shot at the corner of Lexington Avenue and East 123rd Street. Upon their arrival, officers found two victims who had been shot; 15-year-old Amir James, of Ogden Avenue, was shot in the torso and another 30-year-old man was shot in his knee.

EMS rushed to the location and took both victims to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem, where James was declared dead on arrival. The 30-year-old victim is in stable condition.

The NYPD released a video taken of the suspect taken near the crime scene.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a dark-colored baseball cap with an A’s emblem, a black sweatshirt with white colored lettering, black pants with patches, black and yellow sneakers, and cast on his right hand.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.