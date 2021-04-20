Take a peek inside the new Harry Potter New York store opening this summer in the Flatiron District

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

You won’t find it near Platform 9 3/4, but soon New Yorkers will be able to explore a new spellbinding store in the Flatiron District.

On June 3, Harry Potter New York will open its doors next to the iconic Flatiron building at 935 Broadway. The flagship “Harry Potter” store will span three floors and over 21,000 sq. ft., housing the largest collection of “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts” products under one roof.

The store aims to elevate the retail experience for the city’s Potterheads by incorporating a hand-crafted design and interactive elements for shoppers to enjoy.

Harry Potter New York features 15 different themed areas, each one carefully and uniquely presented to bring the magic of the Wizarding World to life, starting with customers walking in under a model of Dumbledore’s trusty phoenix Fawkes, who hangs from the ceiling.

There are several areas that present great photo opportunities, such as a London phone box for a photo as if transporting themselves into the Ministry of Magic, or even seeing themselves as if they were inside Hagrid’s boots, and you can put the store’s interactive wand to the test.

“The level of artistic detail and quality of the design inspired by the movies means Harry Potter New York will bring a completely new shopping experience to the city,” said Sarah Roots, executive vice president of Warner Bros. Worldwide Tours and Retail. “With over 1,000 Wizarding World props on display (including some authentic items which featured in the movies), the incredible theming, along with experiences such as photo opportunities and the fantastic range of products, there will be something special for every fan.”

Each guest can find several pieces of “Harry Potter” themed merchandise, including a room that sells 50 wands inspired by characters, locations and props from the Wizarding World, including the Golden Snitch wand, exclusive to Harry Potter New York.

The wand shop can be found through the Griffin, which stands guard outside of Dumbledore’s office. For those with a sweet tooth, the store will offer such as Chocolate Frogs and Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour Beans in the area inspired by Honeydukes.

At the store’s Dirigible Plum tree, you’ll find plush toys of your favorite magical creatures. Fans will be able to browse a range of brand collaborations including Spirit Jerseys, Loungefly handbags and many other fan-favorite ranges including Pottery Barn Teen.

Harry Potter also will have a Personalization Area that can make any purchase more unique and special, including engraving a wand, embossing a journal or embroidering a House robe with their name.

The store intends to also incorporate several digital integrations into its shopping experience, including the use of the Harry Potter Fan Club App. Users who log onto the app in-store can find Enchanted Keys throughout the store that unlock exclusive behind-the-scenes facts, figures, and videos.

Shoppers who want a truly immersive experience can try out two virtual reality experiences: “Chaos at Hogwarts” allows “Harry Potter” fans to step into a magical journey at Hogwarts Castle and become part of the adventure where magical creatures and secrets await, while “Wizards Take Flight” gives guests a chance to fly on brooms with a magical wand and battle against Death Eaters over the skies of London and around Hogwarts Castle. Both experiences are expected to open over the summer with more details to be announced soon.

Harry Potter New York will also house the country’s first House of MinaLima. The graphic design duo behind all of the “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts” movies is creating a gallery to showcase the graphic art used in the films, including prints of the Daily Prophet covers, Harry’s Hogwarts acceptance letter and the Quibbler.

“We are excited to welcome Harry Potter New York to the Flatiron District. This one-of-a-kind retail experience will draw Harry Potter fans from across the world to our neighborhood, catalyzing economic activity that supports businesses throughout Flatiron and NoMad as they recover from the devastation of the pandemic,” said James Mettham, Executive Director, Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership. “The fact that such an iconic franchise is opening their flagship store in the heart of the Flatiron District bodes well for the future of our neighborhood recovery.”

If you want to see what’s available before the store opens its doors, a hand-selected range of products are available to purchase from the Harry Potter Shop at www.harrypottershop.com.