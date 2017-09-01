Harvey: How New Yorkers can help victims

There are several ways New Yorkers can help Harvey victims from here at home.

As Texans begin to pick up the pieces in the aftermath of Harvey, residents, politicians, celebrities and activists are urging the public to donate whatever they can to help those who are suffering.

New York, however, is no hop, skip or jump away from Texas. So what can you do to help?

If donating your time is not an option, here are several ways you can help hurricane victims from here at home.

DONATE MONEY

The fastest and easiest option is to make a monetary donation to an organization that is providing relief to hurricane victims. The organizations listed below are accredited charities by the Better Business Bureau that are raising money for relief assistance.

Overall aid

American Red Cross

Global Giving

Operation USA

Save the Children

United Way of Greater Houston

Health: Emergency medicine and supplies

AmeriCares

Direct Relief

MAP International (also faith-based)

Food

Houston Food Bank

Animals/Pets

Houston Humane Society

Humane Society of the United States

Faith-based charities

Church World Wide

Islamic Relief USA

Salvation Army

United Methodist Committee on Relief

DONATE SUPPLIES

If you don’t have much cash but have some extra supplies on hand, you may be able to help. The following places in New York City are accepting donations of items like nonperishable food, water, flash lights and toiletries.

Hamilton Beach Civic Association in Queens

Drop-off location: Labor Day Weekend Family Day Parade & BBQ at Hamilton Beach Park from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Drop-off location: Civic association meeting at the Howard Beach Motorboat Club, located at 59 Russell St. in Howard Beach, at 7 p.m. on Sept. 7.

For more information and a list of items to donate, head to https://www.facebook.com/groups/NewHamiltonBeachCivic.

Staten Island and Brooklyn lawmakers team up to accept donations

Suggested donations: Flashlights, batteries, new socks, toiletries, diapers, baby formula, dog and cat food, cleaning supplies and first aid supplies.

Drop-off locations:

Rep. Dan Donovan’s offices: 265 New Dorp Ln., second floor, Staten Island and 7308 13th Ave., Brooklyn

Borough President James Oddo’s office: 10 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island

City Council Minority Leader Steven Matteo’s office: 900 South Ave., Suite 403, Staten Island

City Councilman Joe Borelli’s office: 2955 Veterans Road West, Suite 2, Staten Island

Sen. Marty Golden’s office: 7408 5th Ave., 1st Floor, Brooklyn

Assemb. Ron Castorina’s office: 7001 Amboy Rd. Suite 202E, Staten Island

Assemb. Nicole Malliotakis’ office: 11 Maplewood Place, Staten Island

U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi’s office in Queens

Drop-off location: 250-02 Northern Blvd., Little Neck, Queens

Open: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday

For a list of suggested donations, head to https://www.facebook.com/RepTomSuozzi/.

DONATE BLOOD

Regardless of your money situation, there is one item that nearly all New Yorkers can give to help Harvey victims: Blood.

New York Blood Center

American Red Cross

America’s Blood Centers