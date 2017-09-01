Harvey: How New Yorkers can help victims

As Texans begin to pick up the pieces in the aftermath of Harvey, residents, politicians, celebrities and activists are urging the public to donate whatever they can to help those who are suffering.
New York, however, is no hop, skip or jump away from Texas. So what can you do to help?
If donating your time is not an option, here are several ways you can help hurricane victims from here at home.
DONATE MONEY
The fastest and easiest option is to make a monetary donation to an organization that is providing relief to hurricane victims. The organizations listed below are accredited charities by the Better Business Bureau that are raising money for relief assistance.
Overall aid
Health: Emergency medicine and supplies
MAP International (also faith-based)
Food
Animals/Pets
Humane Society of the United States
Faith-based charities
United Methodist Committee on Relief
DONATE SUPPLIES
If you don’t have much cash but have some extra supplies on hand, you may be able to help. The following places in New York City are accepting donations of items like nonperishable food, water, flash lights and toiletries.
Hamilton Beach Civic Association in Queens
Drop-off location: Labor Day Weekend Family Day Parade & BBQ at Hamilton Beach Park from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3.
Drop-off location: Civic association meeting at the Howard Beach Motorboat Club, located at 59 Russell St. in Howard Beach, at 7 p.m. on Sept. 7.
For more information and a list of items to donate, head to https://www.facebook.com/groups/NewHamiltonBeachCivic.
Staten Island and Brooklyn lawmakers team up to accept donations
Suggested donations: Flashlights, batteries, new socks, toiletries, diapers, baby formula, dog and cat food, cleaning supplies and first aid supplies.
Drop-off locations:
Rep. Dan Donovan’s offices: 265 New Dorp Ln., second floor, Staten Island and 7308 13th Ave., Brooklyn
Borough President James Oddo’s office: 10 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island
City Council Minority Leader Steven Matteo’s office: 900 South Ave., Suite 403, Staten Island
City Councilman Joe Borelli’s office: 2955 Veterans Road West, Suite 2, Staten Island
Sen. Marty Golden’s office: 7408 5th Ave., 1st Floor, Brooklyn
Assemb. Ron Castorina’s office: 7001 Amboy Rd. Suite 202E, Staten Island
Assemb. Nicole Malliotakis’ office: 11 Maplewood Place, Staten Island
U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi’s office in Queens
Drop-off location: 250-02 Northern Blvd., Little Neck, Queens
Open: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday
For a list of suggested donations, head to https://www.facebook.com/RepTomSuozzi/.
DONATE BLOOD
Regardless of your money situation, there is one item that nearly all New Yorkers can give to help Harvey victims: Blood.