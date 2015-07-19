Brooklyn teen charged with stabbing his father to death inside their Kensington home

A Brooklyn teen was charged Sunday with stabbing his father to death inside their Kensington home.The 19-year-old, Hassan Razzaq, was …

The 19-year-old, Hassan Razzaq, was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police said. Razzaq is accused of stabbing 56-year-old Mohammad Razzaq in the neck.

The argument inside the East Third Street home they shared, near Ditmas Avenue, took a turn for the worse about 10 p.m. Saturday, cops said.

Razzaq then allegedly ran, but police caught up with him a short time later. Razzaq was awaiting arraignment Sunday and could not be reached for comment.