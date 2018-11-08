Bronx leaders strongly condemned three flyers found in Van Cortlandt Park that urged American and European men to "defend" the area from blacks and Muslims, shocking parkgoers who saw the postings early Thursday morning.

Under the heading "White Excellence," the flyers called on white men to "defend your heritage" and stop blacks and the "spread of radical Islam" in the neighborhood, according to a photo of one of the flyers. The postings requested that people wear a white hat or shirt every Wednesday while eating or drinking on Katonah Avenue to "show you're here." They concluded by claiming there would be meetings and a demonstration on Nov. 14.

Posting of the flyers was first reported by borough-centric site Welcome2TheBronx.

Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz, who represents the area, said his office was notified that the flyers were spotted in the northeast section of the park in Woodlawn Thursday morning. They have since been removed, he said.

In a joint statement Thursday afternoon, Dinowitz, along with Congressman Eliot Engal (D-NY), Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. and City Councilman Andrew Cohen, drew a direct link between President Donald Trump's rhetoric and such acts of hate.

"Corresponding with the rise in popularity of Donald Trump since 2015 and his apparent unwillingness to condemn supporters who espouse racist views, there has been a startling increase in amateur hate groups in and around New York City," per the emailed statement.

Dinowitz said he reported the flyers to the police, but an NYPD spokesman said could not immediately confirm details surrounding the flyers.

The postings come a day after NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said reported hate crimes jumped by 4 percent over the past year. The commissioner said police have received reports of 159 anti-Semitic incidents.