Haussmann Development celebrates first completion of several Harlem projects

Upper Manhattan Assemblymember Al Taylor joined Haussmann Development on Wednesday to celebrate a ribbon-cutting for a new pair of mixed-use buildings in Harlem property at 2750-2754 Frederick Douglass Boulevard.

The angular, 27-unit complex offers a gym in the basement, a rooftop terrace and storefronts on the ground level, which will be rented out to two minority-owned businesses: an urban grocer and a nail salon.

“For me, this is special as it’s my first two projects in Harlem, and because we started since Covid hit New York City,” said Haussmann principal Joseph Goodman. “We kind of built through it all, COVID, supply constraints and interest rates.”

At the ribbon-cutting Goodman and the assemblymember touted its nine units of affordable housing that were financed through the now-expired 421-a tax break.

As outlined in the tax incentive, the building will offer 30 percent of the units for those making 130 percent area median income ranging from $80,983 to $187,330. This metric boils down to over $2,300 per month for a one-bedroom apartment, according to Goodman.

“It’s important that when someone builds here, that it’s inclusive. And I think this hits the nail right on the head. So I’m excited. I remember when this was a vacant lot here,” Taylor said.

The unveiling of the building has demonstrated demand in the area. The rent lottery for the building, which ended in August, prompted 6,500 people to apply for the nine affordable housing spots, Goodman said.

New York City YIMBY reported that the building is equipped with amenities including a bike storage lockers, gym, storage and a rooftop terrace. Individual units are stocked with washers and dryers, dishwashers, air conditioning and kitchen appliances.

“It’s a great neighborhood to build in. These were all vacant and so it’s really like urban infill development,” Goodman said.

According to the developer’s website, it has more in store for Harlem in the near future. It expects to complete an eight-story 28-unit multi-family project at 521 West 134th Street in West Harlem and a 27-unit building at 164-168 West 136th Street, both in 2023.