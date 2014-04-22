Health calendar: April 23-29

TODAYFibromyalgia Lecture: Learn about hidden causes of and cutting-edge remedies for the disorder. 1-2 p.m., FREE; McBurney YMCA, 125 W. …

TODAY

Fibromyalgia Lecture: Learn about hidden causes of and cutting-edge remedies for the disorder. 1-2 p.m., FREE; McBurney YMCA, 125 W. 14th St. Info and RSVP: 212-344-0740Sitting Chi Breath and Stretch: Learn basic chi (energy) movements that help reduce stress and promote relaxation, including stretches, breathing techniques and energy meditation. 5:30-6:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

TOMORROW

West African Dance Class: Instructor Ndeye Gueye guides participants in a head-to-toe warm-up, followed by choreography and personal self-expression. Wear comfortable workout clothes and, if possible, a wrap skirt. 5:30-6:30 p.m., FREE; EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999EmblemHealth Live Healthy – Lifeguarded Fitness Free Swim: Enjoy laps, self-guided aerobics and recreational swims in our competition-sized indoor pool. 5:15-6 p.m., FREE; Houston Street Center, 273 Bowery. Info and RSVP: 866-653-1904

FRIDAY

Bed Aerobics: Workout routine combining deep stretches and muscle toning calisthenics to improve flexibility, build strength and burn fat. 5:30-6:30 p.m., FREE; EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999EmblemHealth Live Healthy – Community Yoga: Learn sequences of yoga movements and poses to improve balance and flexibility. All levels of yoga practice welcome, ages 15 years and older. 7-8 pm., FREE. Holy Trinity Church, 20 Cumming St. Info and RSVP: 866-444-3674

SATURDAY

Link Fitness Workout: Circuit training led by instructor Kimora Link. 10-10:45 a.m., FREE. Riverbank State Park outdoor track area, enter at 138th Street and Riverside Drive. Info and RSVP: 914-602-6990Intro to Tai Chi and Qigong: Experience the healing benefits of tai chi, which is easy on the joints, helps reduce stress and can improve flexibility and balance. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

SUNDAY

Candlelit Yoga: End your weekend with a yoga session in a relaxing candlelit room. 7-8 p.m. and 8:30-9:30 p.m., $10 (suggested donation). Yoga to the People, 12 Saint Marks Pl. Info: 917-573-9642

MONDAY

Vision Screenings: For all ages. 3-5 p.m., FREE; SUNY College of Optometry, 33 W. 42nd St. Info and RSVP: 877-570-5222Low-Impact Zumba: Dance-fitness class with modified moves and pacing for active older adults and those just starting their fitness journey. 6-7 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

TUESDAY

Understanding Diabetes Medication: Learn how diabetes medication works, when to take it, possible side effects and more. 4-5:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999EmblemHealth Live Healthy – Cardio Bootcamp: Calorie-burning cardiovascular workout that emphasizes core and lower-body strengthening through continuous aerobic movement combined with core and lower body exercises. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. IS 271, 1137 Herkimer St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Info and RSVP: 866-653-1705