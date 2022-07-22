It’s that time of year again — in an effort to reduce mosquito activity and the risk of West Nile virus, the Health Department will be spraying to kill the blood-sucking insect in Queens and Staten Island.

The adulticide treatment will take place in areas of Queens and Staten Island Tuesday, July 26, between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning, weather permitting. In case of bad weather, the application will be delayed until Wednesday, July 27.

The Health Department will be using low concentrations of Anvil® 10+10, Duet® or MERUS® 3. Though the risk of pesticides applied by the Health Department for mosquito control are low to people and pets, some people who are sensitive to spray ingredients may experience short-term eye or throat irritation, or a rash. People with respiratory conditions may also be affected. During the spraying, it is recommended that you stay inside — air conditioners may remain on over the course of the spraying. After the spraying, wash all skin and clothing exposed to pesticides with soap and water, and wash fruits and vegetables with water.

The Health Department will spray in Queens in the following parts of Bayside, Bay Terrace, Beechhurst, and Whitestone:

Bordered by Cross Island Park to the North

Cross Island Parkway to the East

39 Avenue to the South

Francis Lewis Boulevard, 23 Avenue, 154 Street, and Clintonville Street to the West

On Staten Island, the Health Department will be spraying in these parts of Arrochar, Dongan Hills, Grant City, Midland Beach, New Dorp, New Dorp Beach, Old Town, and South Beach:

Bordered by Old Town Road, and Hylan Boulevard to the North

Sands Lane and Atlantic Ocean to the East

Ebbitts Street, Hylan Boulevard, and Cannon Boulevard to the South

Staten Island Railroad, Jefferson Avenue, and Richmond Road to the West

The Health Department is reminding New Yorkers that the best way to control mosquitoes is to eliminate any standing water and are encouraging city residents to mosquito-proof their homes and take precautions when spending time outdoors. Use an approved insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus (not for children under three), or products that contain the active ingredient IR3535.

Eliminate any standing water from your home and make sure your gutters are clean and draining properly. Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs and keep them empty or covered if not in use. Drain water that collects in pool covers. Make sure windows in your home have screens, and replace any damaged or ripped screens.

For more information about West Nile virus, call 311 or visit nyc.gov.