Here are a few gift ideas for the New Yorkers in your life this holiday season | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

We are officially in the thick of the holiday season. While the holidays may look different this year, one thing that will remain consistent is the gift giving.

We’ve found a few New York City-based and locally made gifts that will surely satisfy anyone on your shopping list this year.

Dead Rabbit Irish Coffee Kit

The weather is getting colder and it’s finally feeling like winter. Why not warm up with an Irish coffee? New York City’s Dead Rabbit, located at 30 Water St., has perfected their Irish coffee recipe over the years and has come up with the perfect blend for Irish coffee connoisseurs to enjoy. The kit comes with two brand glasses from the Dead Rabbit, the bar’s blend of coffee, demerara sugar, nutmeg and a grater, a custom jigger and a shaker for the whipped cream. All you need to have is the cream and the whiskey.

The coffee kit is available for $60 on deadrabbitnyc.com.

Gifts from the Bronx Zoo

For the animal lovers in your life, the Bronx Zoo is offering a myriad of gift ideas this holiday season. In addition to gift options for zoo memberships and other in-person experiences, this year the Bronx Zoo is offering a Virtual Membership for $55 for those who want all the fun of the zoo in the comfort of their homes. Shoppers can also symbolically adopt an animal at the zoo for a special person in their lives, young or old, for $55.

Check out bronxzoo.com for the full gift guide.

Candles from Spoken Flames

Spoken Flames is sustainable, female-founded candle company that offers immersive candle experiences as a way to help people slow down and create moments of self care. Founded by Brooklyn’s Shavaun Christian, each candle at Spoken Flames is hand-poured and made in small batches, and all materials are sustainably and ethically sourced. In addition to their usual offerings, Spoken Flames has released a limited edition candle called Acts of Resilience that has a unique seasonal scent with notes of apple, tree sap, and spice, inspired by the essence and spirit of a New York winter. All proceeds from the candle will New York Cares and will be on sale through Jan. 15.

The Acts of Resilience candle is available for $39 at spokenflames.com.

Citi Bike memberships

For the New Yorker on the go, a Citi Bike membership is worth considering as a gift this holiday season. Citi Bike recently rolled out hundreds of ebikes to stations throughout the city, providing a quick and fun mode of transportation. With an unlimited Citi Bike membership, riders can access unlimited 45-minute classic rides (50% more included ride time than non-member), discounted rides for friends and family, no unlocking fees and savings on e-bikes.

Head to citibikenyc.com for all membership options.

Gifts from the Playbill Store

Broadway stages may have closed down this year, but there are still ways to give your musical theater-loving friends and family Broadway-inspired gifts this holiday season. One of their top sellers is their Playbill PJs ($79.95), which are perfect for staying cozy this winter. From ornaments and ticket displays to blankets and games all based off of popular Broadway musicals, there are plenty of options for gifts this year.

Check out playbillstore.com to see their full gift guide.

Shop online with the Cathedral of St. John the Divine

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine, located at 1047 Amsterdam Avenue, officially launched an online shop just in time for the holidays. One of their main offerings is the handmade masks, an absolute essential during the pandemic, with the succinct phrase “Oh My God” in the Cathedral’s signature Gothic lettering for $22. Other popular gift choices include the church’s On the “Love is the Way” t-shirt ($22) and the Cathedral’s recently-published oral biography “A Cathedral for the 21st Century” ($50). Gift sets are also available on the store.

For a full list of store offerings, visit stjohndivine.org.

Treats from Ebb & Flow

For those with a sweet tooth, a tasty treat from Brooklyn’s Ebb & Flow is a great option for a gift. Chef Christophe Toury has developed some delectable desserts that will please any palate, including the Buche De Noel ($42), a traditional Christmas “log cake” available in Caramel Dark Chocolate or Hazelnut Milk Chocolate; and classics such as the French Apple Crumb and Pecan Pies ($32 each, 8”) as well as a Gallic Lemon Meringue Tart ($28, 8”). Ebb & Flow also has Bespoke Chocolate Bars, Macaron Boxes, Gourmet Hot Chocolate Mix, Wine+Chocolate Pairing Bundles that make great stocking stuffers.

All items are available for pre-order now via phone at 718-618-9775, info@ebbandflowbrooklyn.com, or online via Toast Tab. In-store pickup only, the deadline for pre-order is Dec. 22 by 6 p.m.