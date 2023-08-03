A Port Authority canine cop who tragically perished in the September 11th terror attacks was honored on Thursday by his partner and peers.

A Port Authority canine cop that tragically perished in the September 11th terror attacks was honored on Thursday at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum by his human partner.

The largest terrorist attack on American soil took the lives of hundreds of first responders, yet not all of them were human. Sirius, a Port Authority K-9 cop, that served alongside his partner Lieutenant David Lim, was taken away on that fateful day. The duo had worked together prior to the attack dealing with suspicious packages and bomb threats and even lived together.

“Sirius PAPD K-7 number 17 was on patrol on the morning of 9/11 at the World Trade Center with his partner PAPD Officer David Lim when the attacks began,” President and CEO of the National September 11 Memorial and Museum Elizabeth Hillman said. “Officer Lim secured Sirius in his kennel on the B1 level of the South Tower so he could help evacuate people from the tower safely. He told Sirius he would return.”

Sadly, Lim became trapped in the stairwell when the North Tower collapsed. While he was eventually able to escape from the debris, he was horrified to discover that the South Tower was gone, along with his dog, friend, and fellow cop Sirius. Lim told amNewYork Metro that Sirius remains were later recovered and he was laid to rest at Lim’s home.

In recognition of the four-legged police officer’s ultimate sacrifice, the 9/11 Museum and Lieutenant Lim unveiled a permanent plaque inside the lower level to honor his legacy. Fellow K-9 cops looked on and even let out several barks as the memorial was unveiled. For Lim, it was important for his partner to receive the same honors as a human member of service.

“I’m very emotional, very emotional right now. Because like I said before, it’s a long time coming,” Lim told amNewYork Metro. “I get choked up when I think about those moments like when they handed me the flag. But yes, this is a very emotional time for me.”

Lim remembered Sirius as a loving dog at home but a hound that was all business when it was time to go to work.

“He knew; he could differentiate. Once I put his collar on and we jumped in the car, he knew we were going to work. When I took the collar off and took him out of the car, he was just like anybody else’s dog. And that’s what I loved about him,” Lim said.

Lim also expressed his joy that Sirius will be remembered by the thousands of visitors that attend the museum each day from all over the world.