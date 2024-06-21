Kick off summer with the HI-CHEW Dessert Mix Truck pop up in Manhattan and Brooklyn

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Looking for something to keep you cool during the weekend? Head to the HI-CHEW Dessert Mix Truck pop up in Williamsburg or Soho on Saturday to try the brand’s new flavors.

HI-CHEW is introducing Strawberry Ice Cream, Key Lime Pie, and Candy Apple, perfect for the summer season ahead.

“Drawing inspiration from the vibrant hues of our Dessert Mix Packaging, the HI-CHEW Dessert Mix Truck bursts with the same joy found in each delightful HI-CHEW chewlet,” said in a press statement Teruhiro Kawabe, CEO of Morinaga American, Inc.

The flavors will remind you of the classic summer treats on a sunny day and transport you to the days of ice cream parlors.

Upon arrival, be prepared to discover your HI-CHEW Dessert Mix soulmate by completing the “What’s Your Dessert Personality” quiz. After, guests are invited to order from the HI-CHEW Dessert Mix menu and they will receive a custom and reusable flavor-inspired package filled with an assortment of the new flavored candy.

Guests will also have the chance to pick an exclusive HI-CHEW Dessert Mix flavor-inspired enamel pin.

Finally, a photo area to commemorate this day will also be available to guests. Don’t forget to head to the brig pink truck and start the summer season with a treat.

In Brooklyn

When: Saturday, June 22, 2024, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Williamsburg at North 7th and Wythe Avenue

In Manhattan

When: Saturday, June 22, 2024, 4 p.m to 7 p.m.

Where: Soho at Mercer and Prince streets