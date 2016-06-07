Hillary Clinton criticized for wearing $12,000 Giorgio Armani jacket

The Democratic candidate wore the jacket while speaking about inequality.

Hillary Clinton has received pushback on social media after it was reported that she wore a $12,000 designer jacket at her New York primary victory speech in April, one that focused on inequality.

The red tweed jacket by Giorgio Armani originally cost $12,495, but it is now on sale for $7,497.

The New York Post published an article Sunday highlighting this item of clothing in Clinton’s wardrobe, which was seriously upgraded for her presidential campaign.

Once known for her rainbow of pantsuits, Clinton now appears in many designer looks.

Patsy Cisneros, a Los Angeles-based political image consultant, told the Post that Clinton “had to have spent in the six figures on this wardrobe overhaul.” The Post estimated that the total cost is at least $200,000.

And some were not pleased to hear the cost of Clinton’s clothing.

“Hillary gave the speech in a $12,495 Giorgio Armani tweed jacket, uhmm..yeah she knows all about being poor, right?” one twitter user wrote.

“Hillary Clinton’s $12,000 Armani jacket. She is in full support of the oligarchy, not the needs of the 99%. Wake up!” another person tweeted.

Meanwhile, presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump is also known for wearing designer suits. A friend of Trump’s, Roger J. Stone Jr., who parted ways with the candidate during the campaign, said Trump is “a Brioni man.”

On the Italian menswear company’s website, suits cost up to $7,875.

Former GOP candidate Jeb Bush also criticized Trump for the cost of his wardrobe back in January.

“I’d say these boots will match up really well against the Italian, fine Italian shoes that Donald Trump wears with his Brioni suits and his $500 ties,” Bush said after he bought a pair of Timberland boots.