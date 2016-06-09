Hillary Clinton tweets at Donald Trump: ‘Delete your account’

Twitter shade thrown.

Hillary Clinton had a message for Donald Trump after he took to Twitter to sound off on the news that President Barack Obama had endorsed Clinton.

“Obama just endorsed Crooked Hillary,” Trump tweeted on Thursday. “He wants four more years of Obama — but nobody else does!”

Clinton’s Twitter account fired back, “Delete your account.”

Trump didn’t let Clinton get the last word, responding on Twitter, “How long did it take your staff of 823 people to think that up–and where are your 33,000 emails that you deleted?”

The exchange came shortly after Clinton’s campaign released a YouTube video announcing Obama’s endorsement of the presumptive Democratic nominee.

“I want those of you who’ve been with me from the beginning of this incredible journey to be the first to know that I’m with her, I am fired up and I cannot wait to get out there and campaign for Hillary,” he said.

Clinton’s Twitter reply quickly became the campaign’s most retweeted tweet, according to Hillary Clinton’s social media director Alex Wall. It also caught the attention of Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus, who tweeted, “@HillaryClinton If anyone knows how to use a delete key, it’s you.”

Anthony Weiner, former U.S. congressman from New York, also joined in on the conversation. @WillRahn tweeted, “Tbh we should all delete our accounts,” and Weiner replied, “Too late for some of us.”