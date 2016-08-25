Hit-and-run in Borough Park: Child struck by black minivan, NYPD says

A black minivan with TLC plates ran over a 6-year-old boy in a crosswalk at the intersection of Fort Hamilton Parkway and 41st Street on Aug. 24, 2016, police said. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez

Police are searching for the driver of a black minivan who ran over a 6-year-old boy in Brooklyn Wednesday and drove off, the NYPD said.

The boy was walking in a crosswalk at the intersection of Fort Hamilton Parkway and 41st Street in Borough Park around 4 p.m., police said. The driver of the vehicle ran a red light and hit the child, police said. Surveillance video from a store across the streets shows the minivan running over the boy and stopping at the other side of the intersection.

The boy was picked up quickly by the man he had been walking with and carried to the sidewalk, the video shows. The driver of the van got out of the vehicle, walked around it, appearing to check if he hit something, and then got back in his car and drove off.

Police said the boy was taken to Maimonides Medical Center with a dislocated hip, but he is expected to survive.

The black minivan was a Toyota Sienna with TLC plates, cops said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, police said.