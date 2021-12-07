Ho-ho-ho or no-no-no: Either way, SantaCon and its boozy bingefest returns to Manhattan this weekend

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Ready or not, Santacon — New York City’s annual “non-politcal, nonsensical” gathering of boozy Santas — is returning this weekend.

On Dec. 11, SantaCon is returning to Manhattan for a day of spreading absurd Santa-related fun while also raising money for charity.

SantaCon will officially start at 10 a.m. at the Christmas Spectacular, located on Broadway at 40th Street. From there, New Yorkers donned in Santa suits (or whatever Christmas costume you decide to wear) will head to participating bars and venues around Midtown East, Midtown West, and the East Village.

In order to participate, you have to donate $10 to SantaCon’s charity drive online. Over the years, SantaCon has raised over $550,000 for various New York City charities.

SantaCon participants are encouraged and expected to look over Santa’s Code on the SantaCon website. Participants must respect the laws and regulations in New York City, including law enforcement officers, and are expected to respect current COVID-19 guidelines for the bars that are visited. A full set of guidelines can be found online.

For more information and a full list of participating locations, visit santacon.nyc.