Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Manhattan

Ho-ho-ho or no-no-no: Either way, SantaCon and its boozy bingefest returns to Manhattan this weekend

By
0
comments
Posted on
File photo

Ready or not, Santacon — New York City’s annual “non-politcal, nonsensical” gathering of boozy Santas — is returning this weekend.

On Dec. 11, SantaCon is returning to Manhattan for a day of spreading absurd Santa-related fun while also raising money for charity.  

SantaCon will officially start at 10 a.m. at the Christmas Spectacular, located on Broadway at 40th Street. From there, New Yorkers donned in Santa suits (or whatever Christmas costume you decide to wear) will head to participating bars and venues around Midtown East, Midtown West, and the East Village.

In order to participate, you have to donate $10 to SantaCon’s charity drive online. Over the years, SantaCon has raised over $550,000 for various New York City charities.

New York City’s Status as a Melting Pot is Most on Display within its Caribbean Neighborhoods

amRUSH

SantaCon participants are encouraged and expected to look over Santa’s Code on the SantaCon website. Participants must respect the laws and regulations in New York City, including law enforcement officers, and are expected to respect current COVID-19 guidelines for the bars that are visited. A full set of guidelines can be found online.

For more information and a full list of participating locations, visit santacon.nyc.

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC