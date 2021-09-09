Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The state and federal government have opened six disaster recovery centers in the city and Westchester County to help New Yorkers impacted by the remnants of Tropical Storm, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday.

“New Yorkers who were impacted by last week’s devastating floods and storm damage can now receive in-person, one-on-one assistance with professionals equipped to assist in the recovery process,” Hochul said in a statement. “I thank our partners in the federal government for working quickly to establish these necessary facilities as we continue to get New Yorkers the help they need.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the US Small Business Administration deployed recovery specialists to assist renters, homeowners, and business owners find all government help available to them.

The centers are in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, and Westchester County, areas that the President Joe Biden administration designated for direct federal aid on Monday, ahead of his visit to Queens Tuesday.

The disaster recovery centers are open daily from 8 a.m.–7 p.m. until further notice at the following addresses:

Medgar Evers College – 231 Crown Street, Brooklyn, NY 11225

Queens College, Student Union – 152-45 Melbourne Avenue, Flushing, NY 11367

Hostos Community College – 450 Grand Concourse, E. Building C, the Bronx, NY 10451

College of Staten Island, Gymnasium Building R1 – 2800 Victory Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10314

Grinton I. Will Library – 1500 Central Park Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10710

Mamaroneck Village Court Clerk – 169 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY 10543

The Staten Island and Westchester locations will be mobile sites until officials find fixed locations.

NYC residents can call 311 or visit NYC.gov/IDA for city services, and to access federal resources by internet or phone visit www.disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-3362.