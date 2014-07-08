‘Hot mugshot guy’ Jeremy Meeks seen in new photos, which may be the last for a while

Meeks was transferred to federal custody, where images aren’t allowed.

Admirers of “hot mugshot guy” Jeremy Weeks will probably want to savor the latest images of the felon that began circulating on Tuesday.

Meeks, whose mugshot went viral last week, has been transferred to federal custody where images of him won’t be allowed, according to Sacramento’s KKTV.

Meeks was arrested in a drug sweep on weapons charges weeks ago. But now the federal government is charging him with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

That could mean 10 years in prison, and a $250,000 fine.

KKTV reported that Meeks was told Tuesday state charges were dropped for the federal charge.