Human Rights Campaign endorses Hillary Clinton for president

The Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBT civil rights group in the country, has endorsed Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton for president.

The group announced the endorsement on its Facebook page Tuesday, linking to a news release with a list of reasons why Clinton is its top choice.

“There is so much at stake for the LGBT community in the 2016 presidential election,” the release reads. “Think of all the progress we’ve made under President Obama’s leadership and what could be rolled back.”

The group cites Clinton’s support for the Equality Act of 2015, a bill that would amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to protect against discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity and sex. It also promotes her support for marriage equality and LGBT rights abroad.

Clinton announced her support of gay marriage in 2013 in a video with the Human Rights Campaign, but the former senator has been called out for changing her position on the issue. In 2004, she said she believed marriage was between a man and a woman. She later reversed that view, saying in 2014 that the legality of gay marriage should be decided at the state level.

But in April 2015, when the Supreme Court began hearing the case to make gay marriage legal in all 50 states, she tweeted her support, and later celebrated the decision. “Proud to celebrate a historic victory for marriage equality — & the courage & determination of LGBT Americans who made it possible. -H,” she tweeted.