Immigration advocates and attorneys will hold a rally Thursday calling for a ban on ICE agents at New York courthouses, following the arrest of an undocumented Mexican immigrant when he showed up for a regular court appearance.

Genaro Rojas-Hernandez, 30, was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 28, when he arrived at Brooklyn Criminal Court for a hearing in a domestic violence case. The judge told Rojas-Hernandez’s Legal Aid attorney that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were at the courthouse to arrest her client, but said she would be given time to speak with him to tell him his rights.

When she left the courtroom to speak with Rojas-Hernandez, ICE agents immediately took him into custody and prevented his attorney from speaking with him, according to Legal Aid.

“The Legal Aid Society’s attorneys have an ethical and constitutional duty to advise and represent our clients, and that’s exactly what they were trying to do,” said Tina Luongo, attorney-in-charge of the Criminal Defense Practice at the Legal Aid Society. “While we understand the Office of Court Administration’s position that court officers are responsible for the safety and security of the courthouse, ICE’s presence undermines this and compromises the integrity of our judicial system.”

Following Rojas-Hernandez’s arrest, hundreds of defense attorneys held a walkout in protest. They marched to the Brooklyn district attorney’s office and demanded the Office of Court Administration and Chief Judge Janet DiFiore prevent court officers from collaborating with ICE officers.

“Our Union will defend our immigrant clients until the end,” said Deborah Wright, president of the Association of Legal Aid Attorneys/UAW 2325. “Our members in Brooklyn who walked out today did so in protest of discriminatory policies which break up families and restrict our clients’ access to justice.”

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said Rojas-Hernandez’s arrest “denied due process for both victim and defendant.”

“Such actions deter victims from reporting abuse and threaten public safety. I join our public defenders in calling on ICE to reconsider their misguided policy and stop conducting enforcement raids in courthouses,” Gonzalez said in a statement.

ALAA is organizing Thursday’s rally to call for police to bar ICE agents from entering New York courts. The rally will take place at Brooklyn Borough Hall at 1 p.m., ALAA said.

ICE did not comment on the rally but said in a statement the agency “complies fully with all prevailing jurisdictional court policies and makes efforts to exhaust all other avenues before effecting a courthouse arrest.”

“Because sanctuary cities like New York City do not honor ICE detainers, aliens, who often have significant criminal histories, are released onto the street, presenting a potential public safety threat,” the agency said in a statement. “Courthouse visitors are typically screened upon entry, making arrests inside such facilities far safer for everyone involved. ICE does not target victims or witnesses for enforcement action.”