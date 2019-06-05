The city put the brakes on a long-running scam by ice cream truck vendors Wednesday who allegedly used shady practices to avoid paying $4.5 million in numerous traffic violations.

The city confiscated 46 ice cream trucks in Long Island City, some of which belonged to the New York Ice Cream company, as part of a decadelong investigation known as "Operation Meltdown." The truck owners allegedly racked up over 22,000 summonses between 2009 and 2017 for numerous violations, such as running red lights, parking near fire hydrants, and blocking pedestrian crosswalks, and avoided paying their fines by creating shell companies to throw off investigators, according to the city's Department of Finance.

"For years, these owners have ignored public safety laws and have driven dangerously in one of the busiest areas of the city," Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. "This seizure marks the end of the road for these scofflaw ice cream vendors."

A legal complaint filed by New York City listed more than 80 defendants, including 76 John/Jane Does. Athanasios Fotinakopoulos, one of the defendants, declined to comment about the case when contacted by amNewYork.

The truck operators constantly re-registered their entities with the DMV under various shell company names and the city's Department of Finance could not collect the fines through traditional means, according to the agency.

The violations totaled over $4.5 million, and finance department investigators found that the debtors didn't have bank accounts and all the information related to their companies was unavailable, according to the finance department.

"The city’s investigation has untangled this web of fraudulent transactions and the court has allowed us to take an initial step toward recovering the money owed to the city, with interest, and damages, and to permanently enjoin defendants from again putting profit over public safety,” New York City Corporation Counsel Zachary W. Carter said in a statement.