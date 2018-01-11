Ikea announced Thursday plans to open a 975,000 square-foot fulfillment center on Staten Island’s West Shore in late 2018.

The Swedish furniture giant is slated to open a warehouse in the Matrix Global Logistics Park, where Amazon recently announced plans for a fulfillment center.

Ikea U.S. President Lars Petersson said the new fulfillment center would help the company make efficient and timely deliveries of its products.

“Our goal is to increase accessibility to Ikea products, and a new fulfillment center in Staten Island will help us meet the home furnishing needs of our customers in the New York metropolitan area,” Petersson said.

Ceva Logistics will operate the fulfillment center, which is expected to create 200 jobs in pick, pack and delivery operations, paying between $16 and $65 an hour, an Ikea spokesperson said.

The city Economic Development Center said Ikea is slated to receive $1.2 million in benefits from ConEd, and a total of about $1.2 million in waived city and state sales tax on equipment purchased as part of the project.