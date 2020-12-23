Insomnia Cookies teams up with Mets' Jeff McNeil to raise money for North Shore Animal League America | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A New York Met is teaming up with Insomnia Cookies to help bring some holiday cheer to North Shore Animal League America (NSALA).

In August 2019, the Mets’ Jeff McNeil and his wife Tatiana adopted their dog Willow from NSALA and ultimately fell in love with NSALA’s mission. As a fan of Insomnia Cookies as well, McNeil felt it was natural to team up to help support the organization.

From now through Dec. 31, 15% of the sale price of a Petsomniac set will go to support NSALA. The dog leash and collar set, which comes in two sizes and is decked out with the Insomnia Cookies logo and colors, is available for purchase for $24.99 at www.theinsomniacshop.com .

Additionally, those who order Insomnia Cookies can use the coupon code RESCUE will receive 20% off any online local or national shipping orders, including the limited time only Boozy Bites git boxes. All orders using this coupon code will have 10% of the sales going to support NSALA.