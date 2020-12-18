iHeartMedia New York’s 106.7 Lite FM raises over $1.2M for annual 'Hope for the Holidays Radiothon' | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

iHeartMedia, New York’s 106.7 LITE FM and Christmas Music Station, has raised over $1,222,737 to benefit Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital at NYU Langone, one of the nation’s premier children’s hospitals providing exceptional care for every type of childhood condition.

During “Hope for the Holidays Radiothon” on Thursday, Dec. 17, 106.7 LITE FM’s on-air personalities including Paul ‘Cubby’ Bryant, Christine Nagy, Helen Little, Rich Kaminski, Nina Del Rio and Jack Kratoville hosted a live broadcast from the iHeartRadio Theater in Tribeca and encouraged listeners to donate in support of the hospital and the children undergoing treatment.

“This year’s radiothon was extra special and we really felt our listeners wanted to give back to those in need,” said Chris Conley, program director for 106.7 LITE FM. “We always look forward to this day and partnering with Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital to support the children and their families in the New York metro area.”

“Hope for the Holidays” featured stories from patients of the hospital and their families, as well as interviews with hospital supporters. Sponsors for the event included De’Longhi, Fidelis Care, Key Food and Ridgewood Savings Bank.

In the past three years, “Hope for the Holidays” has raised over $2,000,000 to benefit Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital at NYU Langone.

Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital is NYU Langone’s flagship pediatric inpatient care location, a 160,000-square-foot facility with 68 single-patient rooms in the newly built Helen L. and Martin S. Kimmel Pavilion.

It is the first new children’s hospital to open in New York City in nearly 15 years, and the only pediatric inpatient facility in Manhattan with all single-patient rooms.

The hospital’s mission is guided by unparalleled commitment to partnering with children and their families. Everyone, from doctors to nurses to support staff, is dedicated to making sure that children are put at ease, that parents’ voices are heard, and that the entire family knows their children aren’t just cared for, but cared about.

Through the Sala Institute for Child and Family Centered Care, Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital’s more than 400 doctors—along with nurses, child life specialists, and social workers—partner with families to provide exceptional care for every type of childhood condition, from the most common to the most complex, in a space where children can be children and parents can feel supported.

Listeners can still make donations at litefm.com/hope.