J train strikes and injures man on platform of Lower Manhattan subway station: MTA

An investigation is underway after a straphanger was struck by a train in Lower Manhattan on Sunday, FDNY and MTA officials said.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A straphanger was struck and injured by a passing train at a Lower Manhattan subway station on Sunday afternoon, FDNY and MTA officials said.

A Manhattan bound J train came to a screeching halt at the Bowery station on the Lower East Side at around 12:23 p.m. on Jan. 14. The conductor told passengers that the train had struck a person.

Within minutes, firefighters arrived and were seen checking on an unconscious man lying on the platform. The FDNY members swiftly fitted the 41-year-old man with a neck brace before lifting him into a stretcher and carrying him to EMS above ground.

The man was rushed to Bellevue hospital where he is listed in stable condition. The extent of his injuries were not yet known.

According to NYPD sources, preliminary investigation indicates that the man may have lost his balance and fell into the J train, leading him to getting clipped by a passing car, and losing consciousness.

“J and M trains are running with delays in both directions after emergency teams responded to someone who was struck by a train at the Bowery station,” an MTA spokesperson said.