Jahmal Jerome killed on Moore Street in Bushwick, police say

Several people were shot in Bushwick, including one fatally, when a man opened fire in front of the Bushwick Houses complex early Sunday morning, police said.

A 24-year-old man, Jahmal Jerome, was walking when the unidentified gunman came up behind him and started shooting at about 12:30 a.m., police said. Jerome was struck in head and died on Moore Street, between Humboldt Street and Bushwick Avenue.

The gunman also struck a 47-year-old woman in the leg and grazed a 50-year-old woman in the head. Both women were taken to Bellevue Hospital Center in stable condition, police said. Jerome appeared to be the intended target, police said. It is unclear why he may have been targeted.