News Detainee at JFK escapes police custody, flees in taxi, officials say Mohamadou Lamine Mbacke was being put on a flight at the airport’s Terminal 4, according to ICE and the Port Authority. Mohamadou Lamine Mbacke escaped the custody of ICE agents at JFK Tuesday night, police said. Photo Credit: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement By Meghan Giannotta and Alison Fox meghan.giannotta@amny.com, alison.fox@amny.com @MeghGia Updated March 28, 2018 12:11 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A 31-year-old man from Senegal who was in the process of being sent back to his home country escaped the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at Kennedy Airport on Tuesday evening, authorities said. Mohamadou Lamine Mbacke was being put on a flight at the airport’s Terminal 4, according to ICE and the Port Authority, when he slipped the officers escorting him. About 30 minutes later, Mbacke jumped in a cab and left the airport. Surveillance cameras at the airport captured his escape, according to the Port Authority. He legally came to the United States in 2005 but, according to ICE, was convicted of weapons offenses. He was ordered deported in September 2015, according to the agency. The circumstances surrounding Mbacke’s escape were not immediately clear. He was last seen wearing a black or purple shirt, jeans and sneakers and is described as 6 feet, 3 inches tall. By Meghan Giannotta and Alison Fox meghan.giannotta@amny.com, alison.fox@amny.com @MeghGia Meghan Giannotta has been covering all things entertainment for amNY.com since 2016. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.