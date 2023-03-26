Marvel star Jonathan Majors cuffed for alleged domestic assault in Chelsea

Actor Jonathan Majors was arrested in Chelsea over the weekend for domestic assault, police confirmed.

Majors, whose star is burning bright after coming off back-to-back roles in Ant Man 3 and Creed 3, was cuffed at around 11:15 p.m. on March 25 inside an apartment near West 22nd Street and Eighth Avenue, New York City Police Department sources said.

According to authorities, officers received a 911 call of a domestic dispute, and arrived at the apartment to find Majors’ 30-year-old girlfriend with minor injuries to her head and neck. She told cops she was assaulted.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital in stable condition while Majors, 33, was taken into custody. He has since been slammed with harassment, strangulation, and assault charges.

According to TMZ, the pair allegedly got into a dispute during a taxi ride home after a night out in Brooklyn. A representative for Majors told The Associated Press the actor is innocent.

“He’s done nothing wrong,” the representative said in an email to the AP on Saturday. “We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

While police say Majors is no longer in custody, Disney and Marvel Studios have yet to address what the incident, if anything, means for his role in the popular comic series going forward. Based on his appearance as villain Kang in 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Majors was set to have a large role in more of the movies going forward.