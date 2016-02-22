Jose Rodriguez stabbed boyfriend’s dog to death on Upper East Side, NYPD says

Buddy was taken to the ASPCA, but couldn’t be saved.

Police tape at an undated crime scene. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Burton

An Upper East Side man was charged with stabbing his boyfriend’s dog to death when he thought the man was cheating over the weekend, police said

A jealous José Rodriguez, 39, took the 5-year-old dog, Buddy, out for a walk around 10 a.m. on Saturday. His boyfriend had gone to Texas to visit family there and Rodriguez assumed he was seeing someone in the Lone Star State.

Standing on 78th Street, near the FDR Drive, Rodriguez allegedly took out a kitchen knife and stabbed the small dog twice.

A witness saw the gruesome scene and the dog with a knife sticking out of it and called police, cops said.

Rodriguez was arrested about 30 minutes later.

Rodriguez was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, criminal mischief, and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Attorney information was not immediately available for Rodriguez.