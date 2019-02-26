The family of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz will gather with city officials Wednesday morning in the Bronx to honor the teen’s memory with a street-naming ceremony.

The corner of 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue in Belmont will be co-named after the teen, who’s brutal murder shocked the community and drew national attention. The ceremony is expected to begin around 10 a.m.

“Junior impacted thousands of lives and this is a small way to memorialize his life and legacy,” said City Councilman Ritchie Torres, who worked with the teen’s family to actualize the street co-naming.

Guzman-Feliz was killed on June 20 by purported gang members in an apparent case of mistaken identity, police have said.

The 15-year-old, who was a member of the NYPD’s Explorers program and dreamed of becoming a detective, was on his way home when the group mistook him for a member of a rival gang and chased him into a bodega near the intersection. The suspects then dragged him onto the sidewalk and repeatedly stabbed him with knives and a machete. He died at St. Barnabas Hospital.

The brutal attack was captured on surveillance cameras and was widely shared on social media, along with the hashtag #JusticeforJunior, prompting a slew of tips from the community and leading to the indictments of 14 suspected gang members.