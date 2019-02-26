News Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz honored with street sign in the Bronx The teen, affectionately known as "Junior," was killed last summer by purported gang members in an apparent case of mistaken identity, police have said. A street-naming ceremony honoring Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz will take place Wednesday at 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue, City Councilman Ritchie Torres said. Photo Credit: Rajvi Desai By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Updated February 26, 2019 7:23 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email The family of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz will gather with city officials Wednesday morning in the Bronx to honor the teen’s memory with a street-naming ceremony. The corner of 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue in Belmont will be co-named after the teen, who’s brutal murder shocked the community and drew national attention. The ceremony is expected to begin around 10 a.m. “Junior impacted thousands of lives and this is a small way to memorialize his life and legacy,” said City Councilman Ritchie Torres, who worked with the teen’s family to actualize the street co-naming. Guzman-Feliz was killed on June 20 by purported gang members in an apparent case of mistaken identity, police have said. The 15-year-old, who was a member of the NYPD’s Explorers program and dreamed of becoming a detective, was on his way home when the group mistook him for a member of a rival gang and chased him into a bodega near the intersection. The suspects then dragged him onto the sidewalk and repeatedly stabbed him with knives and a machete. He died at St. Barnabas Hospital. The brutal attack was captured on surveillance cameras and was widely shared on social media, along with the hashtag #JusticeforJunior, prompting a slew of tips from the community and leading to the indictments of 14 suspected gang members. By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Justice for ‘Junior’: What to know about the Bronx slayingThe corner of East 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue will be renamed in Lesandro Guzman-Feliz's honor on Wednesday. Cops want to question man in slaying of Bronx teen 'Junior'So far, 13 suspected gang members have been charged in the June slaying. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.