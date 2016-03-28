Kelli Boyer charged with skipping out on $600 cab fare: Cops

Kelli Boyer, 44, was charged with theft of services on Sunday.

A woman has been charged after she allegedly took a New York City taxi to her Pennsylvania home and then skipped out on the bill.

Kelli Boyer, 44, was charged with theft of services on Sunday, according to the East Cocalico Police Department.

Police said Boyer hopped in a cab in New York City and arrived outside of her home in Denver, Pa., about 1 a.m. Sunday. The fare totaled $600, police said.

Boyer then allegedly told the cab driver she would be back with the fare money and disappeared into her house, but after waiting 15 minutes, police said, the cab driver called the cops.

Authorities said police who arrived at the home tried to contact Boyer but she would not respond, even though the garage door was open and the lights were on inside the house.

Ultimately, the taxi driver was able to identify Boyer from a photo, police said.