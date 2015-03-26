Woman sentenced to 17 years for beating, choking Queens man to death with a shoelace

The attack was in Astoria Park in 2010.

A 33-year-old woman was sentenced to 17 years to life in prison for the beating death of a Queens man in 2010, prosecutors said on Thursday.

The transient woman, Kelly Harnett, and a male co-defendant jumped the 32-year-old victim in an Astoria Park around 4 a.m. on July 7, 2010. They took his wallet, prosecutors said, as they beat and choked him to death.

Harnett was convicted of second-degree murder and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. She was sentenced in Queens Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Harnett and Thomas Donovan, strung a shoelace around 32-year-old Ruben Angel Vargas’ neck. They then kicked Vargas in the head and torso repeatedly until he stopped moving.

The shoelace came from Harnett’s sneaker, according to prosecutors.

Donovan pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in August 2010 and is service 15 years in prison, prosecutors said.