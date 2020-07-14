New York City-based fitness program raises $50,000 to give at-risk youth access to health programs

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A New York City-based health and fitness education program is making sure that the city’s underprivileged youth have access to their programs.

Since its establishment in 2015, Active Plus has lead sports and exercise programming for youth as well as nutrition and cooking classes for communities that have historically experienced disparities in health-related outcomes, including obesity. To celebrate their five-year anniversary, Active Plus launched a virtual fundraising effort throughout the month of June for at-risk youth.

Through the efforts of donors, Active Puls has raised $50,000 to support their vision that underserved, diverse youth should have access to nutrition and fitness coaching.

“We are thrilled to say we have exceeded our five year anniversary fundraising goal for the month of June. What started as a $10,000 plan to fund safe spaces for kids and teens to learn and practice health habits quickly grew into plans to double it. Ultimately, grassroots donors and our partners in the fitness industry continue to spread the word about the great work Active Plus is doing,” said Tara Chambers, Board Chair. “We cannot thank them enough for their support.”

In addition to raising funds through the GoFundMe, several organizations provided support through donation-based fitness classes which energized community and cause. These workouts – accessible online during the pandemic – included classes from Harlem Cycle, obé Fitness, Beth Lewis Fit, Kukuwa Fitness LLC, Soji Fit and Jonathan Chadwell LLC. obé Fitness class participants contributed to a separate GoFundMe that the company matched dollar for dollar.

“Five years ago, Active Plus was founded to make a positive impact on youth especially in Harlem where 80 percent of the population is Black or minority. We have focused on exposing our students to health and fitness instructors that look like them and have had similar life experiences,” said Tarik Kitson, Executive Director. “I’m looking forward to keeping that commitment in the next five years, and I’m truly inspired by the support New Yorkers and others have shown us by connecting with us virtually and generously giving during this transformative time for New York.”

For more information, visit activeplus-nyc.org.