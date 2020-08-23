Homeless man found violently stabbed to death on Midtown street

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are investigating the death of a 49-year-old man who was violently stabbed at a Midtown intersection on Saturday night.

Officers from the 10th Precinct responded to a 911 call about an unconscious man near the corner of West 38th Street and 9th Avenue at 9:16 p.m. on Aug. 22.

Upon arriving at the location, law enforcement sources said, they found the man stabbed multiple times to his neck, chest and stomach.

Sources familiar with the investigation said the victim appeared to be homeless.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld the man’s identity, pending family notification.

Few details are available about the case. Police have not yet established a motive, or a description of the victim’s killer. No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.