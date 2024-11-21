Kosciuszko Bridge pileup crash leaves man dead, several people injured: cops

A multi-car pileup on the Kosciuszko Bridge left one dead and several injured.

A 75-year-old man was killed, and several people — including a 9-year-old girl — were injured in a massive pile-up crash on the Kosciuszko Bridge Thursday morning, police reported.

Traffic was flowing on the rain-slicked Brooklyn-bound side of the bridge at 10:50 a.m. on Nov. 21, authorities said, when a 46-year-old male driver smashed his car into another vehicle, causing that car, a sedan, to flip on its side.

Two other vehicles were also struck in the aftermath, including a green outer borough taxi, police reported.

Several people were taken by EMS to Elmhurst Hospital, where the 75-year-old driver of the sedan was pronounced dead. His 9-year-old female passenger was listed in stable condition.

Police said the circumstances of the crash were not yet known. The incident remains under investigation.

The NYPD urged motorists to use alternate routes of travel.

The Kosciuszko Bridge carries the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway between both boroughs and crosses the Newtown Creek.