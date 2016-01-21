Kyle Hoffmaier, missing Kips Bay teen, found in good health, police say

A Kips Bay teen who has a borderline autism spectrum disorder has been found five days after he went missing, police said.

Kyle Hoffmaier, 16, was reunited with his family Wednesday and is in good health, police said. Police did not disclose where he was found, but the New York Daily News reported that he was found at the M station in Forest Hills, Queens.

Hoffmaier fled his Kips Bay home Friday night after an argument with his father, according to family members. He was spotted Tuesday in the Port Authority and later on the 4 train.

The Daily News reported that a PC Richards security guard helped track down Hoffmaier after he noticed that the boy was in the Forest Hills store bathroom for more than 15 minutes. He then saw a post about the missing teen on Facebook and alerted authorities.

Hoffmaier was then found by transit police at the nearby subway station, CBSNewYork reported.