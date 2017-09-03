Labor Day weekend weather in NYC: rain to clear up before the holiday, meteorologists say

The bottom line is: Don’t let Sunday’s rain cancel your picnic.

Sunday’s showers won’t ruin your Labor Day plans.

There may be a 60 percent chance of showers Sunday morning in New York City, with temperatures in the lower 70s, but the rain is expected to clear by the afternoon, according to two weather authorities.

Sunday morning’s rain should taper off by 3 p.m., AccuWeather reports. Skies will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight, the National Weather Service forecasts.

Monday’s weather is expected to be sunny and relatively hot, with temperatures reaching the lower 80s, the NWS says.

The afternoon will likely be breezy, with winds peaking at 25 mph. Skies are expected to remain clear through the evening, with temperatures dropping to the low 70s.