Latin American community leaders celebrated at fun-filled Latin Impact Awards Presented by Catholic Health

Latin American community members were honored for their achievements and impactful work Thursday at Leonard’s Palazzo in Great Neck. Among the extraordinary people recognized for their work at the Latin Impact Awards Presented by Catholic Health were community leaders, volunteers, philanthropists, business owners and employees from all sectors.

The Latin Impact Awards Presented by Catholic Health, is produced by Schneps Media. Schneps Media is the publisher of El Correo, Noticia, QNS, amnyMetro and over 80 other publications.

The individuals being recognized serve to inspire and empower future generations to promote and pursue their passions in an effort to continually make a difference. This event is meant as a way of thanking these people for making a difference in the lives of others on a daily basis.

The honorees began the evening with a VIP Hour where powerful connections were made followed by the ultimate networking cocktail hour with honorees and guests. After the VIP Hour, the high energy awards ceremony began. News 12, New York, anchor Nikita Ramos emceed the night as the honorees danced down the red carpet to receive their crystal awards and celebrate their success. The room was filled with powerful energy and great joy as honorees and guests alike cheered one another on, danced together and enjoyed recognizing the meaningful accomplishments of others.

“I’m so honored to be here with all you tonight and to highlight the incredible individuals who are making so many big impacts in our community here in the tri-state area,” Ramos said. “It’s more important than ever right now to recognize and spotlight minority leaders and the trailblazing individuals that are in our communities to set the stage and inspire the next generation of ceiling breakers and world changers.”

Nassau County of Hispanic Affairs Executive Director Herb Flores presented honorees with citations from Nassau County Executive Bruce A. Blakeman. Suffolk County Legislator Manuel Esteban was also on hand to congratulate the honorees.

“I think you’re all amazing people,” Antonio Gordon, one of the honorees from Catholic Health, said of his fellow honorees. “I know that this level of commitment to your work is also transmitted to the next generation and to all the people that we touch. Some of us serve large communities and do fantastic things for many while others do little things, one person at a time.”

Latin dancers from Pure Samba entertained the room with an amazing performance. Schneps Media always fundraises for not-for-profit organizations for all events they host. The Latin Impact Awards Presented by Catholic Health fundraised for the Hispanic Federation. 100% of proceeds of the evening’s raffle are being donated the Hispanic Federation.

Catholic Health was the presenting partner of the evening. Other sponsors included Bethpage Credit Union, HITN, Ponce Bank, Los Niños Services and the Regional Alliance for Small Contractors.

The 2022 honorees are:

Alida Almonte-Giannini – Catholic Health (Public and Community Relations Director)

Angel Audiffred – HITN TV

David A. Aviles – The Knowledge House (Senior Manager and Head of Career Success)

José Bayona – Mayor’s Office of Ethnic and Community Media

Ischia Bravo – Bronx Community Board 7 (District Manager)

Rocky Bucano – Universal Hip Hop Museum

Osman Canales – Alzheimer’s Association Long Island Chapter (Program Manager)

Justin Cortes – Office of the Bronx Borough President (Chief of Staff/Senior Advisor)

Commissioner Lorraine Cortés-Vázquez – Department for the Aging

Eliud Custodio II – Turn One Studio

Elizabeth Custodio – People’s United – A Division of M&T Bank (Vice President, Regional CRA Officer)

Edita Diaz MS Ed – Los Niños Services (Co-Founder)

Melissa R. Figueroa – Nassau County Office of Minority Affairs (Deputy Director)

Angelo Gonzalez – CORE Realty

Brigida Gonzalez – NYC Health + Hospitals, McKinney

Antonio Gordon – Catholic Health (Vice-president of Pastoral Care and Formation)

Candace Holley – Argo Stone LLC (Owner)

Wanda Maldonado – Coalition for Hispanic Family Services (Director)

Carlos N. Molina – Amida Care (Vice President of Marketing and Communications)

Antirson Ortiz – NYC Office of the Comptroller

Alvaro Paulino Jr. – The NYC Mariachi Inc (Musical Director)

Honorable Carmen Quinones – The Frederick Douglass Houses

Stephany E. Ramirez – New York University (Assistant Director)

Dee Rivera – DCG Public Relations (CEO and Founder)

Eliezer Rodriguez – Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors

Tony Rodriguez – Toli Management McDonald’s (Owner)

Zenaida Rodriguez, MPPA – Regional Alliance for Small Contractors

Afra Rosa – Ponce Bank (Vice President and Director of Human Capital Development)

Rhina Valentin – La Reina Del Barrio Inc (Host/Actor Producer)

Richie Valentino – Jones Beach Latin Concerts (Producer, Actor, Musician and Marketing Professional)

Luis Vazquez – Long Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (President and CEO)

Xiomara Wallace – NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan

To nominate someone for the 2023 Latin impact Awards Presented by Catholic Health or for more information on sponsorships, contact Amanda Tarley at Atarley@schnepsmedia.com or by phone at 718-249-9640.